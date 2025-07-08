Free and family-friendly: What to do in NYC this summer

The Brief New York City offers a wide variety of free outdoor events, markets and performances across all five boroughs. These events are family-friendly and open to the public. Activities include watching Friday night fireworks, attending morning yoga in the park and shopping at the city's flea markets.



NYC’s summer lineup makes it easy to enjoy the city without breaking the bank. Here's a look at some of the city's best free, family-friendly activities, from outdoor theater and movie nights to kayaking and cultural festivals.

Farmers & flea markets

What you can do:

New York City's many markets and fleas offer everything from fresh produce and baked goods to unique items from local vendors. Here's a look at some standouts:

People shop at Brooklyn Flea under the Manhattan Bridge on September 8, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Flea

Location: 80 Pearl Street (Dumbo archway)

When: Sunday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

NYBG Farmers Market

Location: New York Botanical Garden

When: Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

People are seen shopping at greenmarket in Union Square, which has been open 4 days a week since 1976 and offers a wide range of products including fruits and vegetables, flowers and baked goods in New York, United States on Aug. 2, 2024. (Photo by S Expand

Union Square Greenmarket

Location: Union Square Park

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Hester Street Fair

Location: Pier 17

When: Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Activities in the parks

People attend a yoga event at Bryant Park in New York City, United States on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bryant Park yoga

Bring your mat and friends and unwind in Bryant Park with an hour of complimentary yoga. Hosted twice a week, organizers hope outdoor mindfulness is the perfect outlet to ease stress and connect with the outdoors.

Location: Bryant Park lawn

When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

Sharon Washington (C) and cast bow during the curtain call at the free Shakespeare In The Park's "Richard III" opening night at Delacorte Theater on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park, a one-of-a-kind celebration for theater fans in the city's five boroughs. This year, the program is offering performances of comedy classic Twelfth Night at Central Park's new Delacorte Theater.

Location: Delacorte Theater in Central Park

When: Aug. 7 through Sept. 14

Click here to learn more.

Also, as a part of the Public Theater's larger Shakespeare for the City program, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine will host a concert experience of Pericles from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2. Learn more here.

Public outdoor movie nights

Bring a blanket – and popcorn – to catch a showing of your favorite film while overlooking the NYC skyline. Several public parks offer screenings, like the Brooklyn Bridge Park every Thursday and Bryant Park every Monday. Click here for the complete list.

More outdoor adventures

People paddle their kayaks in the Hudson River in front of Little Island as the sun sets in New York City on June 20, 2022, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Kayak the Hudson River

Feeling adventurous? Discover the harbors of NYC via kayak, complimentary of the Downtown Boathouse in Tribeca. Note that the boathouse doesn't take reservations fpr ots free public kayaking lessons - so show up early!

Location: Pier 26 Boathouse at North Moore Street

Click here to learn more.

A view of the Wonder Wheel at night with fireworks at Coney Island on August 23, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Catch Coney Island fireworks

Watch a spectacular show as the sky lights up in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

Location: Luna Park on Coney Island

When: Fridays through Aug. 29 at 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more.