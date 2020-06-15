Freak hammock accident kills Ohio sisters, 14 and 12

A 14-year-old Ohio girl and her younger sister were crushed to death by falling bricks as they were lying in a backyard hammock, according to reports.

The tragic, freak accident happened Sunday evening at the girls' home in Cleveland Heights.

The victims were identified as Scout and Chasey Scaravilli, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

Hours after the incident they were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

Scout was the older girl; Chasey was 12.

They were killed when a brick pillar collapsed, according to the station.

The hammock had been tied to the pillar and a tree.

The girls were students Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights. Scout had finished the eighth grade. Chasey was two grades behind her.

“The entire HB community is saddened by the loss of the Scaravilli sisters; they will be greatly missed by so many friends, classmates, and teachers,” Hathaway Brown Head of School Fran Bisselle said in a statement obtained by Fox 8.

“Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to their family,” she said.