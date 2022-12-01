Body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dumped in Bronx, TMZ reports

article

The NYPD has identified the body of a man found dead as Frank Vallelonga. TMZ reports he is the actor from the movie 'Green Book'.

The 60-year-old's body was found Monday just before 4 a.m. on Oak Point Ave. in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male. They found Vallelonga on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and declared him dead. The NYPD says he had no obvious signs of trauma on his body. The Medical Examiner was investigating to determine the cause of death.

The New York City Police Department arrested 35-year-old Steven Smith on Wednesday in connection with the case. He is charged with the concealment of a human corpse. The Post reported that Smith is accused of dumping Vallelonga's body after an apparent drug overdose.

The NYPD did not confirm that information.

Actors Frank Vallelonga (L) and Viggo Mortensen attend the Premiere of 'Green Book' at The Paris Theatre on November 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Vallelonga starred in the 2018 Oscar-winning film ‘Green Book’. It is the true story of his father Tony Lip, who went on a tour of the segregated south in the early 1960s with pianist Don Shirley.

‘Green Book’ was co-written by Frank's brother Nick Vallelonga. It starred Viggo Mortensen as Tony Lip.

Lip had roles in ‘Goodfellas’, ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Donnie Brasco’, and ‘Lock Up’. He died in 2013 at the age of 82.