Frank Ocean’s brother killed along with CSUN athlete Ezekial Bishop in fiery crash in Thousand Oaks

Friends and family are grieving after Frank Ocean’s 18-year-old brother Ryan Moore Breaux was killed alongside Cal State Northridge track and field athlete Ezekial Bishop, 20, in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Thousand Oaks over the weekend.

Authorities confirmed two young men were in a Tesla at the time of the collision.

Christopher Breaux is the birth name of Grammy-Award winning artist, Frank Ocean.

The deadly crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Westlake Boulevard just north of Skelton Canyon Circle, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies discovered the Tesla engulfed in flames, Deputy Wendall Campbell said.

According to the coroner's office, Bishop was driving at the time of the crash.

Both men died of blunt force injuries when their vehicle crashed into a tree along Westlake Boulevard at a high speed.

There is a growing memorial outside the crash site.

"Zeek had an incredibly bright personality and everyone loved him. He was a dedicated teammate, friend and a leader whose smile and laugh we will miss. I am still shocked and broken-hearted for his family, our team, and his friends and want them all to know that Zeek was a great athlete, but importantly a great young man, and he will always be a Matador," CSUN track and field coach Justin Johnson said.

The university offered counseling to CSUN students, faculty and staff through University Counseling Services.

Breaux was working to make a name for himself and was also an artist who loved fashion and music, friends told FOX 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.