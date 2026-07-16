France vs. England Bronze Final preview: Will stars play in third-place game?

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The Brief France and England meet Saturday in the World Cup Bronze Final after losing in the semifinals. France fell 2-0 to Spain, while England lost 2-1 to Argentina. Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham headline the matchup, but both teams could face rotation questions.



France and England both came to this World Cup expecting to play for the trophy. Instead, two of Europe’s biggest powers meet Saturday in the Bronze Final, where pride, minutes management and one last podium finish are all part of the story.

What we know:

France faces England on Saturday, July 18, in the FIFA World Cup Bronze Final at Miami Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage beginning one hour earlier. The match will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.

The winner finishes third at the World Cup. The loser leaves after back-to-back defeats to close the tournament.

Both teams are coming off semifinal losses. France lost 2-0 to Spain on Tuesday in Dallas, while England lost 2-1 to defending champion Argentina on Wednesday in Atlanta.

France’s road to the Bronze Final

France had been one of the tournament’s most complete teams before running into Spain in the semifinals.

Les Bleus beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, edged Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 and handled Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Their first loss came in the semifinal, when Spain ended France’s run with a 2-0 win.

Before that semifinal defeat, France had won each of its six World Cup matches and outscored opponents 16-2, according to FOX Sports. Kylian Mbappé has eight goals and three assists, while Michael Olise has a tournament-high five assists.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 04: Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates the team's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Paraguay and France at Philadelphia Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Phot Expand

England’s road to the Bronze Final

England’s tournament was more chaotic, but the Three Lions kept surviving until Argentina stopped them one match short of the Final.

England beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, outlasted Mexico 3-2 in the Round of 16 and defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarterfinals. The semifinal ended with a 2-1 loss to Argentina.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have carried England’s attack. FOX Sports says both have six goals and one assist in the tournament, with each player scoring two braces. Kane had two goals against Croatia and DR Congo, while Bellingham scored twice against Mexico and Norway.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Anthony Gordon #18 of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Expand

Will either team rotate?

That may be the biggest question around this match.

The Bronze Final still counts as a World Cup podium game, but it is also a strange emotional spot. France and England are coming off crushing semifinal losses, and neither team is playing for the trophy it came here to win.

That could make rotation a real possibility. Managers often have to weigh whether to keep their strongest lineup on the field, protect tired stars after a long tournament or reward squad players who have not seen many minutes.

For France, that question starts with Mbappé. He is tied with Lionel Messi for the tournament lead in goals, so there is still Golden Boot incentive if he plays. But France also has to decide how much to ask of its biggest star two days after missing out on the Final.

For England, Kane and Bellingham are in a similar spot. Both have been central to the run, both are among the tournament’s top scorers and both have logged high-pressure minutes deep into the knockout stage.

Players to watch

Mbappé remains the obvious headline for France. He enters the Bronze Final tied for the tournament lead with eight goals, and one more big performance could still shape the Golden Boot race.

Olise is another major piece for France after leading the tournament in assists. If France does rotate, he could still be one of the players capable of changing the match from open play or set pieces.

For England, Kane remains the central finisher, while Bellingham has been the breakout star of the knockout stage. Their production gives England two different ways to threaten: Kane as the penalty-box striker and Bellingham as the late-arriving midfielder who can turn a match.

What third place means

The third-place match has been part of the men’s World Cup since 1934, except for the 1950 tournament, according to FOX Sports. Croatia won the most recent third-place game in 2022, while Belgium finished third in 2018.

This year’s version has a little more weight because of the names involved. France and England are not surprise semifinalists. They are two of the most talented teams in the world, and both will see this as a missed chance to reach the Final.

The question is how much either side has left after that disappointment.

How to watch

France vs. England

World Cup Bronze Final

Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET

Miami Stadium

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One