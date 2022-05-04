Fran Drescher recounts sex assault, 'I have some closure that sadly other women do not have'

Actress and comedienne Fran Drescher, 64, turned out for the UN Women for Peace Association's annual awards luncheon Tuesday in support of other victims like herself.

"It is not a secret that I was a victim of a violent crime," said Drescher at Casa Cipriani in Lower Manhattan.

In 1985, the Kew Gardens, Queens native and a female friend were raped while Drescher's ex-husband was blindfolded during a home invasion.

"I was raped at gunpoint in my own home by a man that I did not know who was out on parole. I was one of the lucky ones because I lived and I lived to identify him and see him sentenced to 150 years of prison without parole," said Drescher.

The horrifying assault left Drescher shattered. She has said in past interviews it took her an entire year before she felt like herself again.

"So I had some closure that sadly other women do not have."

The UN Women for Peace Association helps end human trafficking, domestic violence, and child exploitation. It has awarded more than $1 million to support women and girls.

