FOX Super 6: Watch ‘The Masked Singer,’ be surprised, win cash prizes, repeat

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" is a big deal — not just because of the already shocking reveals, but because fans following the show have been winning cash prizes through the FOX Super 6 app.

As if Kermit the Frog’s big reveal wasn’t shocking enough, viewers of "The Masked Singer," are given the chance weekly to predict six questions related to each week’s episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and last week’s winner won $10,000.

Last week’s questions included, "Which panelist thinks Grandpa Monster has swag?", "Will Cluedle Doo show up tonight?" and "Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?" Only 11% of participants got that question correct and chose "Phoenix" as the contestant to be sent home.

Among those who correctly guessed the Phoenix would burn out was an Oklahoma resident who correctly guessed three answers. According to FOX Bet, the winner is a football fan and that’s how he found his way to the FOX Super 6 app.

Nearly 206,000 people entered last week’s contest, and 51 users guessed all six answers correctly.

Wednesday night, the identity of the Phoenix was revealed on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer" season 5.

The dazzling Phoenix turned out to be Olympic gold medalist and reality television icon Caitlyn Jenner. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star tried to win over the show’s panelists with her rendition of Kesha’s "TiK ToK," but it wasn’t enough to remain in the competition.

This week, the questions may be as surprising as last week’s big reveal.

1.) Which panelist will get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night?

2.) Which character dedicates their performance to Nicole Wednesday night?

3.) Which character’s self-portrait clue is a superhero?

4.) Which character gets the panel cheering on the desk Wednesday night?

5.) Will the wildcard unseat a current Group A performer Wednesday night?

6.) Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstake for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

