FOX hiring fan to watch every World Cup match for $50K, applications through Indeed

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The Brief FOX is hiring one fan to watch all 104 World Cup matches for $50,000 The job includes a custom viewing setup in Times Square during the tournament Applicants must apply through Indeed and showcase their personality online



If watching every World Cup match sounds like a dream job, FOX may be offering exactly that.

What we know:

FOX Sports, FOX One and Indeed have launched a nationwide search for one person to fill the role of "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher."

The selected candidate will be paid $50,000 to watch all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup over 39 days, from June 11 through July 19.

The matches will be streamed live in 4K on FOX One, FOX’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

The job will take place in a custom-built viewing space located in the heart of Times Square in New York City.

Big picture view:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest in history, with 48 teams competing across 104 matches in 16 host cities throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"This FIFA World Cup™ will be a historic tournament that calls for an equally historic hire," said Robert Gottlieb, President, Marketing, FOX Sports. "One engaged applicant will get the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game."

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images)

What the job includes

The selected fan will be responsible for:

Watching every minute of FOX Sports’ World Cup coverage

Creating and sharing social media content throughout the tournament

Participating in a public viewing experience in Times Square

The role is designed for someone who can capture the excitement, emotion and energy of the tournament in real time.

What they're saying:

"As a leading global hiring platform, matching candidates and employers is at the core of what we do," said James Whitemore, Chief Marketing Officer at Indeed. "It’s how we help people find jobs faster and how employers hire more efficiently."

"This is an iconic event and FOX One is here to meet the moment for the fans," said Brian Borkowski, CMO of FOX Direct to Consumer. "This innovative partnership will give one diehard fan the opportunity to showcase their passion and share the excitement of the FIFA World Cup in this new bespoke role."

How to apply

To be considered, applicants must update their Indeed profiles by May 17.

They are also encouraged to post a video on social media explaining why they are the right fit, using the hashtag #ChiefWorldCupWatcher.

What's next:

The selected candidate will be revealed live on June 6 during FOX’s broadcast of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees.

The role will run through the end of the tournament, concluding one week after the World Cup final.