Fourth-generation cop is one of over 500 new NYPD recruits

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to welcome the newest class of NYPD Police Academy graduates to the force on Monday.

For some of the graduates, wearing the badge isn't just about serving and protecting but is part of a family tradition, passed down from generation to generation.

One of those graduates is Officer Michael McCarthy, who followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather by becoming an NYPD officer.

"Make no mistake, this is a family business. Besides the fourth-generation McCarthys, Lucianos, Ortizes, and Iokos, this department is filled with legacies of service and sacrifice," said NYPD Commissiner Keechant Sewell at Monday's graduation.

"I'm very proud of him," said Officer McCarthy's mother, Ellen McCarthy. "I'm nervous, but I think he'll do his best, and he'll be a great cop."

The influx of new officers is badly needed by the NYPD as the city continues fighting a recent rise in crime.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, while major felonies like murder, rape and shootings are down across the city, other crimes like assaults, car thefts and shoplifting remain stubbornly high.



