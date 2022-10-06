Vehicle strikes crowd in the Bronx, pedestrians and cops hurt
Four people and two NYPD officers were reportedly injured when a car struck a crowd of people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. near Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
An investigation is currently ongoing on whether a police car struck the pedestrians.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.
A vehicle struck several pedestrians in the Longwood section of the Bronx on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Photo)