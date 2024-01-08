Fort Worth hotel explosion: Sandman Hotel blast injures at least 21, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a building explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

MedStar confirms at least 21 people have been injured in a building explosion at the Sandman Hotel on Houston Street and West 7th, less than half a mile from Sundance Square.

1 person is said to be in critical condition, 4 in serious condition, but not life-threatening, and the rest suffered minor injuries. Fort Worth Fire says that no one was killed in the explosion.

14 patients were transported to local hospitals, according to officials. Another person drove themselves to the hospital.

Fort Worth Fire says they received several calls for people trapped in the basement of the building, who they helped remove from the structure.

On a secondary search of the hotel Fort Worth firefighters found another person inside the building.

"We have not made 100% determination, but we want to make it clear that this was some type of gas explosion," said Craig Trojacek, the Public Information Officer for Fort Worth Fire. "We are still working on the details of that."

Fire crews said that they are investigating to see if the incident began in the Asian restaurant Musume inside of the hotel.

Investigators say that there is construction underway in the restaurant.

A statement from the restaurant's co-founder, Josh Babb, says that the Musume was closed at the time of the explosion and that no customers were inside dining at the time of the explosion.

Three Musume employees were among the injured, according to Babb.

26 rooms were occupied at the hotel as of Monday, according to Fort Worth Fire.

Atmos is in the area helping to turn off gas to buildings in the area.

The company says gas has been isolated to the affected area and that they will assist Fort Worth Fire and Police with their investigation.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker posted a statement on Friday afternoon saying that every Fort Worth emergency response agency is on hand to respond.

Police are asking people in the area to avoid the downtown area.

Images from SKY 4 and the found show significant damage to the area around the hotel.

Photos sent to FOX 4 show emergency crews in the area with stretchers near Throckmorton Street.

Several people have reported hearing a loud noise in the area.

Fort Worth police say they will share more details as soon as information can be confirmed.

ATF and FBI officials were seen at the scene along with Fort Worth police and fire.

Fort Worth police say there is a family reunification area for those involved in the Sundance Square parking lot at 200 5th Street.

Tarrant County says it has closed all of its offices in Downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Explosion Reaction

Video posted to social media shows several emergency vehicles with lights and sirens activated. Debris can be seen all over the street.

The person recording the video says they could smell gas shortly before the explosion.

FOX 4's Dionne Anglin interviewed a man who was staying at the hotel.

Mike Vanca was staying at the hotel but was not inside when the explosion happened. He was at a nearby office and still felt the shockwave from the explosion.

"[I was on the] seventh floor, and the building shook like someone slapped the side of it with your hand," he recalled. "So it was very loud and very violent."

Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth

The Sandman Hotel on Houston street is a 245-room hotel that was completed in 1920, according to the hotel's website.

The building was originally built for William Thomas Waggoner, owner of the Waggoner Ranch, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Sandman Hotel Group is owned by the Canadian company Northland Properties. Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi is the company’s CEO.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.