Fort Greene Park neighbors fight city's plans to remodel park

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation says they want to remove 83 trees in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn, in order to make room for a brand-new park. But those living nearby are fighting in court to keep the trees around.

The group Friends of Fort Greene Park and the Sierrra Club have been fighting the De Blasio administration’s Parks Without Borders program’s plan to remodel Brooklyn’s 33-acre Fort Greene Park with a $10M project while removing the trees.

"This is crazy, and this is definitely on its way to gentrification," said Sandy Reiburn, a nearby resident. "It really is not about fixing the park."

The groups say that contractors have been delayed in starting the process to bulldoze most of the area leading up to the stone staircase removing grass mounds and the trees that surround it. Neighbors say that the project should be halted or at least re-examined.

Moreover, a group of so-called ‘tree savers’ are challenging the Parks Department to come to Fort Greene Park and do an environmental impact study before making a decision based on the lifespan of the trees.

The Parks Department has said that they will not comment on active litigation, but do say that 200 trees will be planted in place of the 83 trees they will cut down.

There is currently no word on when or if construction will start.