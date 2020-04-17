Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison

article

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, has been released from the federal prison in Otisville, New York, about 80-miles north of his Manhattan apartment.

He was granted an early release on Thursday from the medium-security correctional facility due to concerns about coronavirus, according to his lawyer.

Jeffrey Levine, told the Washington Post that he had spoken with Cohen around 9 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m. Cohen was still listed on the Federal Bureau of Prisons as incarcerated at Otisville but it was unclear how often the site was updated.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 for bank fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress.

He had been President Trump's loyal lieutenant who said he'd take a bullet for him. But then Cohen flipped.

He told Manhattan federal prosecutors that Trump directed him to pay hush money to keep adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal quiet about their alleged affairs with the president.

And to special counsel Robert Mueller's team, Cohen also copped to misleading Congress about the president's Russian business pursuits during the 2016 campaign. That had the president taking to Twitter to call Cohen a rat.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III, who sentenced Cohen, rejected a plea for Cohen to be released early because of the pandemic but coronavirus-relief legislation passed by Congress gave prison officials the authority to release inmates on their own.

Cohen's original release date was set for Nov. 22, 2021.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released on home confinement last week. Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump, was temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City and is staying at a friend's house in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.