Former 'SNL' star Chris Redd punched in face outside NYC comedy club

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Chris Redd was punched in the face outside of a comedy club in New York City on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, Redd, 37, drove up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village and got out of his car when the incident occurred.

A man who was apparently wearing a security guard uniform reportedly charged Redd and punched him in the face.

Redd suffered a bloodied nose and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect fled the scene. Police are still investigating the incident.

