Former Senator Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft in Oakland's Jack London Square

article

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in Oakland's Jack London Square on Monday. Her personal Twitter account said, while she was not seriously injured, Boxer's cell phone was snatched by an assailant who managed to get away.

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer's son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Boxer, 80, was pushed from behind in her back by her attacker. The assailant then got in a waiting car with her belongings. Boxer has said she is thankful she was not seriously injured.

Though Oakland Police Department did not identify the former senator as the victim, they did issue a statement that said the strong-arm robbery incident happened at 1:15 p.m. when the victim was walking along the 300 block of 3rd Street.

There was no suspect description available.

Oakland police are investigating the case. In addition, Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $2,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326 or the Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at (510) 777- 8572.

Boxer served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017. Her seat was filled by current Vice President Kamala Harris.

KTVU is following this developing story. Check back for the latest details.

Associated Press contributed to this report.