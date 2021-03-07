Former President Trump returning to NYC tomorrow

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly return to New York City for the first time on Monday.

The New York Daily News reports that Trump will arrive in the city tomorrow and stay through Tuesday. This will be his first trip back to New York since leaving office.

It is unclear what he plans to do when he is here, or if former First Lady Melania Trump will accompany him.

Trump's official residence is now in Florida, but he maintains a penthouse suite at Trump Tower.