Expand / Collapse search

Former President Trump returning to NYC tomorrow

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Trump returning to NYC

According to the NY Daily News, former President Donald Trump will return to New York City Monday.

NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump will reportedly return to New York City for the first time on Monday.

The New York Daily News reports that Trump will arrive in the city tomorrow and stay through Tuesday. This will be his first trip back to New York since leaving office.

It is unclear what he plans to do when he is here, or if former First Lady Melania Trump will accompany him.

Trump's official residence is now in Florida, but he maintains a penthouse suite at Trump Tower.