Former NFL player allegedly burned girlfriend’s body after killing her

A former NFL player is jailed in Texas after being accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and then desecrating her remains.

Kevin Ware, Jr., 42, is accused of killing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. She went missing on April 25, 2021. Her remains were found in December 2021 and positively identified as Taylor's on April 29, 2022.

Court documents released Wednesday reportedly stated that after killing her, Ware burned her corpse and then buried the remains.

Ware was indicted for the murder in July.

Ware, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge when she disappeared, had been named a person of interest in Taylor's case.

In June 2021, U.S. Marshals arrested Ware, who was wanted for bond violations. He was picked up after driving over 115 mph and was found with weapons and drugs.

Ware is being held at the Harris County Jail. He is expected to make a court appearance on Monday. If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of up to life in prison.

Ware played in the NFL as a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.