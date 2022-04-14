Former Nassau Exec. Ed Mangano sentenced to 12 years

article

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, once one of Long Island's most powerful elected officials, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for what a prosecutor described as "widespread corruption and dishonesty."

Mangano, who was convicted in 2019 on corruption charges related to his relationship with businessman Harendra Singh, defended his actions at his sentencing in federal court on Long Island, according to Newsday.

"I haven’t been able to say anything in the last seven years and I just want you to know the type of people we are," Mangano told U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack. He said he and his wife, Linda, who was also charged in the case, were "not conspiring people" but "caring people."

But Azrack told Mangano, "Your crimes were motivated by greed."

"You were the Nassau County Executive and had tremendous political clout," the judge said. "You were the Nassau County Executive and you led by your corrupt example."

Prosecutors said that Mangano, a Republican, used his influence as the county’s top elected leader to help Singh get loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay. They said he received gifts in exchange for including a no-show job for Linda Mangano as a food taster at Singh’s restaurants.

Linda Mangano was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI about her employment.

"In my heart I just can’t agree with it," she told the judge. "I have been portrayed to be lazy, uncooperative and a liar ... that is not who I am."

Afterward, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace made a lengthy statement, saying Edward Mangano "gave Nassau residents widespread corruption and dishonesty instead of truth and integrity."

"The disgraceful and greedy conduct of the Manganos has been exposed and punished," he added. "And the same fate awaits those in public service who abuse their positions to serve themselves and not the people."

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Singh's first name.