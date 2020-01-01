Former homeless man opens soup kitchen on Upper East Side

The New Year is bringing some hope to men and women who often struggle to find a place to sleep and a meal to eat.

On Wednesday, the Bronx Parent Housing Network opened the doors to its new soup kitchen on 86th Street and 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side, the kind of location where some might not think hunger exists.

For Victor Rivera, President and CEO of BPHN, feeding the needy is a personal mission. Issues with substance abuse led Rivera to becoming homeless 30 years ago, and he thanks the community for not giving up on him.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to serve the community who has served me for almost the last 30 years and has given me a life back and has allowed me to be a father to my children,” Rivera said.

The soup kitchen is open three days a week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 12-2 p.m. and at dinner time from 6-8 p.m.