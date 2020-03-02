Former GE CEO Jack Welch dead at 84

article

Former General Electric CEO Jack Welch has passed away at the age of 84, FOX Business has confirmed.

Welch turned GE into a powerhouse conglomerate over a 20-year span and was known for developing talent at the company.

The businessman led the corporation from 1981 to 2001. GE's revenue was under $30 billion when Welch took the helm and had grown to $130 billion by 2000.

"Jack Welch, without question ... is one of the greatest businessmen, not only that I've known, but I think in the history of American business," Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone told Maria Bartiromo in 2018.

