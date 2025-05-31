Forest Hills Stadium summer concert series returns to Queens

The Brief Forest Hills is back after near cancellation. The 2025 concert series was in jeopardy after the NYPD pulled sound permits due to blocked access to private roads. Queens leaders brokered a last-minute agreement involving private security and conditional NYPD approval. A cutting-edge PA setup aims to improve audio quality while reducing disruption to nearby homes.



The Forest Hills Stadium summer concert series is officially back after a year of uncertainty. The first show kicks off on Saturday with a performance by British rock band Bloc Party.

The 13,000-capacity venue, surrounded by homes in a quiet residential area, has faced serious pushback over noise, litter and crowds from nearby residents.

This year’s lineup features 22 concerts through Oct., including sold-out shows by Phish and Mumford & Sons, and a three-day All Things Go Festival with Clairo, Doechii and others.

But the season nearly didn’t happen.

The backstory:

In March, the NYPD Legal Bureau issued a notice revoking the stadium’s sound amplification permits, citing safety concerns.

The Forest Hills Gardens Corporation (FHGC), which owns the private roads around the stadium, had denied access to those streets, preventing the NYPD from securing the area during events.

That standoff threw the entire 2025 season into limbo.

Despite the permit withdrawal, the West Side Tennis Club, which owns the stadium, insisted it hadn’t been officially notified by police and said the season would continue as planned.

"As happens every season, the vocal NIMBY minority of Forest Hills Gardens are attempting to roadblock yet another enjoyable season of music," the stadium tweeted at the time.

Forest Hills Stadium

Built in the 1920s for the U.S. Open, Forest Hills Stadium has hosted legends like The Beatles and Frank Sinatra.

But in recent years, tensions have spiked.

Local residents have reported stadium noise so loud it shakes walls and disrupts schoolwork.

"I live 3-4 blocks away … I can't even hear the TV because I'm listening to the stadium music. Is that fair as a resident who pays taxes here?" John Clauss, a longtime Forest Hills resident, told FOX 5 NY last spring.

In 2023, a lawsuit forced organizers to keep concert volume under 68 decibels.

Still, the stadium racked up 11 violations last summer for breaking that limit, and the judge ordered stricter noise control.

It took until April for Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to broker a compromise between FHGC, the NYPD, and stadium operators.

Under the deal, event organizer Tiebreaker Productions agreed to hire private security to patrol the surrounding streets during shows.

The NYPD then granted conditional approval for events to proceed.

Forest Hills sound system

To address noise complaints, stadium officials announced a state-of-the-art L-Acoustics sound system, designed to minimize audio bleed into nearby homes.

"This innovative technology delivers crystal-clear sound quality while controlling and minimizing sound propagation into the surrounding community." — Statement from Forest Hills Stadium offiials

FHGC, for its part, said it remains open to collaboration. "We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to find a balanced solution that addresses concert impacts while respecting our community," said FHGC president Anthony Oprisiu.

Forest Hills Stadium hosted a record-breaking 37 events in 2024 and plans to add more 2025 shows in the coming months.

Forest Hills Stadium bag policy

Forest Hills Stadium has a pretty strict bag policy. Be prepared for security screenings, including metal detectors and possible bag searches at entry.

All bags are subject to search, and any unattended items may be removed or investigated. If you see something suspicious, alert staff immediately.

Bag size limit: 16″ x 16″ x 8″(Most small purses and soft-sided bags are permitted.)

Prohibited items: Hard-sided containers such as coolers, briefcases, and ice chests.

Bag Check available: Located just past the main gate at Burns St. & 69th Ave for oversized or non-compliant items.