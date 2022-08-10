Ford F-150 Lightning gets big price hike as order book reopens

article

Ford is reopening the oder books for the electric F-150 Lightning on Thursday, August 11, as production catches up with demand.

The automaker had stopped taking new orders in May after receiving over 200,000 reservations as it ramped up manufacturing of the battery-powered full size pickup.

The starting price for the 2023 F-150 Lightning has been increased $7,000, however, with the entry level commercial Pro model now listed at $46,974, up from $39,974 when it first went on sale.

Other trims have received similar increases, with the top of the line Platinum up $6,400 to $96,874 before destination fees are added. A Ford spokeswoman told FOX Business the price adjustment is primarily the result of the rising materials costs affecting the automotive industry.

THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING POLICE PICKUP HAS JOINED THE FORCE

The original lower pricing will be honored for current order holders.

"We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning," said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer of Ford's new Model e division that handles electric vehicles.

All of Ford's electric vehicles still qualify for the existing $7,500 federal tax credit, although it is unclear how the changes to subsidy contained in Inflation Reduction Act will affect them if it is passed into law.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS A POWERHOUSE PICKUP

Ford does have some good news for new F-150 Lightning buyers, as the range of trucks equipped with the standard range battery pack has been increased from 230 miles to 240 miles.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It is also adding a new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature that automatically controls the brake and throttle while connecting a trailer to the vehicle.

Read more of this story on FOX Business.