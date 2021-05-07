Forbes: Yankees, Knicks, among most valuable sports teams in the world

According to a new report by Forbes, the New York Yankees and the New York Knicks are the second and third most valuable sports teams in the world.

While the NFL's Dallas Cowboys continue to top the list at a valuation of $5.7B, the Bronx Bombers come in second at $5.25B and the Knicks round out the top three at $5B, ahead of soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, which complete the top five.

Despite the pandemic, both the Yankees and the Knicks saw their values rise from 2020, when the teams were worth $5B and $4.6B, respectively.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

In general, the pandemic has not done much to hurt the values of any of the 50 teams Forbes evaluated, with the average value of each team increasing by 9.9% from last year.

Other local teams making the list include the New York Giants, coming in ninth and valued at $4.3B, the New York Jets, ranked 17th and valued at $3.55B, the Brooklyn Nets, ranked 40th and valued at $2.65B, and the New York Mets, ranked 47th and valued at $2.45B.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters