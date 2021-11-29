Food deliveryman attacked, robbed in Manhattan elevator

article

A food delivery worker was slashed in the face during a robbery in an elevator on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened just after 9 p.m. on Sunday in a building on Ridge Street.

Two men slashed him on the right side of his face with a box cutter during the robbery.

The suspects, described as in their 20s, got away and have not been caught.

EMS took the victim to Bellevue Hospital. He was expected to be ok.

Police say the investigation is continuing.