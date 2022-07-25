Food delivery driver has car stolen outside Brooklyn Popeyes restaurant

The NYPD says a food delivery driver had their car stolen during a pick-up in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon at a Popeyes on Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush.

The driver left their blue 2006 Jeep running when they went inside to pick up food for a delivery.

A man jumped out of a dark-colored sedan, ran over, and took off with the Jeep.

The New York City Police Department put out a video showing the incident in hopes that someone can help catch the car thief.

The stolen car had PA tags LVL1868.