Foo Fighters cancel all concerts after Taylor Hawkins dies

article

Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

In a statement to FOX 5 News the band stated: "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday as well as spring dates at the Beale Street Music Festival; the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; Columbia, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Daytona Beach; Charlotte, North Carolina; the Boston Calling Music Festival; and summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother," the band said.

Hawkins died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Hawkins was Alanis Morissette's touring drummer before he joined Foo Fighters in 1997. He played on the band's biggest albums including "One by One" and "In Your Honor," and on hit singles like "Best of You."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.