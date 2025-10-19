Flushing forum: Mamdani, Cuomo on safety, housing, unity

The Brief Hundreds of voters attended a forum in Flushing to hear mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo speak on Sunday. Metro IAF New York hosted the event, focusing on key city issues like affordable housing and mental health. Both candidates shared their visions for unifying New York City and addressing community concerns.



Voters gathered in Flushing to hear mayoral candidates Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo discuss their visions for New York City's future on Sunday.

Forum hosted by Metro IAF New York

What we know:

Metro IAF New York, an interfaith and multiracial power network, hosted the forum. The organization asked both candidates to commit to their agenda, which includes building affordable housing, fixing public housing, addressing mental health and acting on community issues.

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani emphasized his eagerness to work with the group, noting his regular meetings with them since June. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo highlighted his experience and readiness to lead the city.

Candidates' commitments and views

What they're saying:

"We have to understand that our safety is bound together, so I will be a mayor not just for the New Yorkers who voted for me in June or who will vote for me in November, I’ll be mayor for every single New Yorker," Mamdani said at the forum.

"It is imperative that the mayor be a unifier, not a divider, and that this city shows what commonality and tolerance and acceptance and respect for each other means," Cuomo said at the forum.

The audience was split when asked who spoke to them more, with some favoring Cuomo for his experience and others preferring Mamdani for his engagement and genuine approach.