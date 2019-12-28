Flu cases spike across the U.S.

Flu deaths have spiked in recent weeks, with the total number reaching 1,800 nationwide, including nearly two dozen children. A 2-year-old from Park Slope died two weeks ago due to the flue, and the week before Christmas, the flu was responsible for at least five percent of emergency room visits.

“Flu is not something to take lightly,” said FOX News Medical Correspondent Dr. Mark Siegel. “Flu knocks out you.”

Dr. Siegel says he blames the recent increase in flu-related deaths on close contact with loved ones during the holiday season. He also warned about a rampant stomach flu or norovirus after a senior community in Westchester County reported an outbreak this past week affecting at least 30 residents.

So how to stay safe and healthy? Stay hydrated, stay away from people, use sanitizer, wash your hands thoroughly and get a flu shot.

