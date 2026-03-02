Melania Trump in NYC for UN Security Council meeting: WATCH

The Brief Melania Trump will preside over a U.N. Security Council meeting, marking the first time a sitting U.S. first lady leads the powerful body. The session will spotlight how children, technology and education in conflict zones can promote tolerance and strengthen global security. The meeting comes a day after escalating U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with at least 555 reported dead and four U.S. service members killed, as the Trump administration vows the operation is "not endless."



First Lady Melania Trump is set to preside over a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Monday.

The action marks the first time a sitting U.S. first lady will lead the powerful body as it considers the role of education and technology in advancing peace and security.

What we know:

The session, titled "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict," is scheduled for 3 p.m. at U.N. headquarters.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 02: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is set to lead a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on âchildren, technology and education in conflictâ on Monday, March 02, 2026, at the UN Headquarters, Expand

FLOTUS is expected to take the gavel alongside U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, council members and international stakeholders.

President Trump has criticized the United Nations, saying repeatedly that the 193-member world body has not lived up to its potential.

He has withdrawn the U.S. from U.N. organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO , while pulling funding from dozens of others .

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called it "a sign of the importance that the United States feels towards the Security Council and the subject."

The backstory:

The meeting comes after the massive weekend attack on Iran continued to unfold, with the Islamic Republic’s leadership still in limbo and President Donald Trump saying the U.S. operation could go on for weeks.

Trump returned to Washington after spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He has not publicly addressed the operation in person, speaking instead through social media posts and video messages. He is scheduled to host a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House at 11 a.m. on Monday.