Florida woman charged after 2-year-old dies in hot car

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:09 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
22
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:14 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 9:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 9:27 PM EDT until SAT 10:15 PM EDT, Salem County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:12 PM EDT until SAT 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:41 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:25 PM EDT until SAT 10:15 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:33 PM EDT until SAT 10:30 PM EDT, Orange County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:51 PM EDT until SAT 9:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:25 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Salem County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Florida woman charged after 2-year-old dies in hot car

By AP News Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
dominog mugshot article

Courtesy: Miami-Dade Corrections

MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say. Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. 

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first -- the daycare wasn't open yet -- and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app
 