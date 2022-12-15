Florida man hits wife with Christmas tree after being asked to help with dinner

article

A Florida man allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, authorities said.

Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" in the couple's Fruitland Park home after he got into an argument with his wife after she asked for help.

At some point, the woman reportedly put a spoon in the sink, accidentally splashing Atchison.

The report said Atchison began packing his things and went outside to his vehicle. He then returned because "he had been drinking" and told his wife to leave instead.

When she tried to leave, deputies said Atchison shoved her, picked up a Christmas tree, and threw it at her. It hit her but there was no report of injuries.

Authorities said he then blocked the front door to prevent her from leaving.

Atchison was arrested on felony charges including false imprisonment and domestic battery. He was booked into the Lake County jail without incident. Records showed that he was held on a $8,000 bond.