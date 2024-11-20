Florida man arrested for alleged bomb plot targeting New York Stock Exchange

The Brief Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, was arrested for allegedly planning to detonate a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange this week. The FBI investigation revealed bomb-making materials, schematics, and rewired devices for remote detonation. Yener allegedly aimed to "reboot" the U.S. government and had connections to extremist groups.



A Florida man has been arrested and charged with attempting to bomb the New York Stock Exchange in an effort to "reboot" the U.S. government, according to the FBI. Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, faces charges of attempting to use an explosive device to destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

FBI investigation uncovered bomb-making materials

The FBI began investigating Yener in February after receiving a tip about "bombmaking schematics" stored in his storage unit. Agents discovered bomb-making sketches, circuit boards, timers, and other electronics capable of being used for explosive devices. Court documents also revealed that Yener had been researching bomb-making techniques online since 2017.

In conversations with undercover FBI agents, Yener outlined plans to detonate a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange, stating, "The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that because it will wake people up." He allegedly referred to the potential destruction as being "like a small nuke went off."

Plans for Thanksgiving week attack

Yener planned to carry out the attack the week before Thanksgiving, according to the FBI. In preparation, he rewired two-way radios to serve as remote detonators and discussed wearing a disguise when planting the bomb.

Court documents describe Yener as "unhoused" and driven by anti-government motives. He allegedly expressed a desire to cause mass casualties, stating the attack would kill everyone inside the building.

History of threats and extremist affiliations

Yener has a documented history of threats and extremist connections. He previously threatened coworkers at a restaurant in Coconut Creek, Florida, saying he would "go Parkland shooter in this place." He also sought to join far-right extremist groups like the "Boogaloo Bois" and the Proud Boys but was denied membership after expressing a desire for "martyrdom."

The FBI noted Yener’s activity on YouTube, where he posted videos demonstrating how to create explosives and fireworks from household items.

Legal proceedings underway

Yener appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and will remain in detention while awaiting trial. He faces federal charges that could result in severe penalties if convicted. Calls to phone numbers listed for Yener went unanswered, and no attorney was listed in court records.