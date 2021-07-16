Florida governor visits Texas border with Governor Abbott

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:09 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:12 PM EDT until SAT 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 9:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:41 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:14 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:51 PM EDT until SAT 9:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:33 PM EDT until SAT 10:30 PM EDT, Orange County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:25 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:25 PM EDT until SAT 10:15 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County

Florida governor visits Texas border with Governor Abbott

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

DEL RIO, Texas - Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida visited Texas this weekend for a border security briefing. Abbott and DeSantis met with state and local officials as well as law enforcement in Del Rio on Saturday, July 17

Prior to the visit, DeSantis had deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts after Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to spend at least $250M on a border wall.

Both governors say the blame falls on the Biden administration for the number of migrants crossing the border, emphasizing that they believe the previous administration's stance on immigration was more effective. 

"Your success is really America's success. We need this to work. Obviously, we'd like to see the old policies of the previous administration simply put back in," said DeSantis.

Governors at Border

Governor Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are meeting with state and local officials as well as law enforcement in Del Rio.

"Those policies were abandoned by the Biden administration and in their place, the Biden administration has imposed open border policies, that has led to this incredible influx of people who have come across the border," added Abbott.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez were also in attendance.

