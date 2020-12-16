Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Florida golfer snatches ball stuck on alligator's tail

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Alligators
FOX 13 News

Man snatches ball stuck on gator’s tail on Florida golf course

(Video: Kyle Downes via Storyful)

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Here's a problem only golfers in Florida would face: how to retrieve a ball stuck on a gator's tail on the golf course.

That's the position two brothers found themselves in while golfing in southwest Florida over the weekend.

Brandon Downes and his brother Kyle were playing a round of golf in Cape Coral on Sunday when they spotted the large alligator next to a pond.

PHOTOS: 'Savage' heron eats juvenile alligator on Lake Apopka

“We came across the gator on the back nine and noticed a ball on the tail,” Kyle told Storyful. “Never unusual to see a gator, but a gator with a ball on its tail? Very unusual.”

Kyle began recording video as his brother went to retrieve the ball. Brandon edged closer to the gator as it stayed still next to the water.

RELATED: Puppy rescued from alligator's jaws becomes newest 'deputy dog' for Florida sheriff's office

As Brandon grabbed the ball perched atop the tail, the alligator splashed into the pond while the golfer quickly retreated.

"We golf a lot being in SWFL so this is a rare sight indeed," Kyle said. "How the ball got there is a mystery to me."

Storyful contributed to this report.