Truck driver that sideswiped bus in deadly Florida crash charged with 8 counts of DUI manslaughter: FHP

The man who was driving the pickup truck that sideswiped a bus carrying over 50 farmworkers was charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter, according to a Tuesday afternoon update from Florida Highway Patrol.

Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, is facing criminal charges after the 6:30 a.m. crash on SR-40, west of SW 148 Court, on the outskirts of Dunnellon, officials said. Eight people were killed in the crash, and at least 40 were injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Reports from the Marion County Fire Department said up to 46 people were injured.

A 2010 retired International school bus was headed west on SR-40 when a 2001 Ford Ranger truck driving east on the same road sideswiped the bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol. After the collision, the bus traveled off the roadway through a nearby fence, struck a tree and overturned, FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan told reporters on Tuesday.

Bryan Maclean Howard was arrested and charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter in a bus crash on May 14, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The 53 people on the bus were employees of a farming company. Over 30 people were transported to local hospitals, and about half of them were in the process of being discharged, according to an early afternoon update from AdventHealth Ocala. Eight people were listed in critical condition, while over two dozen others had non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the deceased will be released pending next of kin notification.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with the families of the deceased. Consistent with our duties, the Florida Highway Patrol will conduct both a thorough and exhaustive traffic crash and criminal investigation," FHP said in a statement.

Howard, the Ford Ranger driver, has a lengthy criminal history dating back to the mid 2000s with charges including driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, trespassing, drug possession and grand theft, according to court records. In Marion County alone, he has several arrests dating back to 2005.

This is a developing story.