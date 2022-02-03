Florida couple charged with killing elderly man in violent carjacking

article

A Florida couple is facing first-degree murder charges after police said they shot and killed a 78-year-old man at an Orlando CVS parking lot — then ran him over twice with his own car.

Javonne Marece White, 19, and Jasmine Yvonne Munro, 25, are accused of shooting Uken Cummings during the brutal carjacking on Sunday.

Cummings was leaving the store with his prescriptions. Police say he was returning to his car when he was confronted by two suspects who shot him and took the keys to his vehicle.

While he lay on the ground, they allegedly backed the car over him and then ran him over again while taking off from the scene in his Mercedes.

Police found the stolen SUV at an apartment complex. White and Munro were questioned and arrested early Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Along with murder, they face carjacking charges.