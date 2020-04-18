Florida county reopens beaches with restrictions

article

Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Friday came as north Florida beaches became among the first to allow beach-goers to return since the closures.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches reopened Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can be used only for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming and surfing. Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break.

Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

