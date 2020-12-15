Expand / Collapse search
Florida burglar climbing into home killed by falling window, sheriff says

By Robert Gearty and Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

Jonathan Hernandez, 32. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A freak accident involving a falling window killed a burglar as he attempted to break into a home, investigators in southwest Florida say.

It happened Saturday during the attempted burglary of a home in Lehigh Acres, WBBH reported.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the window killed Jonathan Hernandez when it slammed down on him as he was climbing through it.

The incident report says the window came down on the 32-year-old man’s neck, the station reported.

RELATED: DNA on cigarette leads to arrest in 1998 Tampa rape case

"While Hernandez was trying to work his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air," Lt. Russell Park said.

Deputies found him dead when they arrived on the scene.

Park said Hernandez was “no stranger to law enforcement.” Court records show that in 2018, Hernandez pleaded guilty to grand theft, a third-degree felony, according to WINK.

RELATED: Florida prison guard arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine to inmates

Tyrone Lane told the station he and Hernandez were friends. He questioned the account of what happened.

“He is not a burglar,” he said “He’s not a thief. He’s not a bad guy. That’s not what he is.”

Fox News contributed to this report.