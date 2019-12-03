Florida boy with special needs has magical surprise visit with Santa

Christmas came early for a young Florida boy with cerebral palsy when he received a surprise visit from Santa Claus at his home in Palmetto on November 27.

Footage shared to Facebook by Team Cass shows the magical visit seven-year-old Cassiel had with the big man in red.

Cassiel, who has quadriplegia cerebral palsy and visual impairments, was able to have a personal visit with Santa thanks to the Secret Sleigh Project, an organization that helps children with special needs meet Saint Nick over the holiday season.

Cassiel’s mom, Cynthia Gonzalez, told Storyful that her boy “absolutely loves music and is always so cheerful.”

The video shows a beaming Cassiel enjoying his time with Santa, to the tune of Feliz Navidad.