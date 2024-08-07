Floating pool coming to East River's Pier 35 next summer

Get ready New York City, a floating pool is coming to the East River next summer.

The + Pool is coming to Pier 35 in Manhattan's Lower East Side. It has been in the works for about 10 years.

"Through innovative solutions like + POOL, we are providing children and their families with safe spaces to swim in New York City," Governor Hochul said.

New York State is partnering with New York City to jointly fund a three-month water filtration demonstration project, according to a + Pool press release.

"This will be the future home of our first water-filtering swimming pool, and it coincided with the arrival of this filtration system barge," + Pool Managing Director Kara Meyer said.

(Credit: + POOL Rendering, 2024. Designed by Family New York & Playlab, Inc. Image by Luxigon)

+ Pool will be the first river-sourced swimming facility in the country, filtering river water into clean swimming water with the city’s skyline clear in sight. It's set to be a 2,000-square-foot pool.

"New York City’s waterways are some of our most important assets. By exploring the possibility of a + POOL, we are not only building on our historic investments in public pools across the city, but also expanding equitable access to swimming for all New Yorkers, especially our children," Mayor Adams said.

The filtration system barge here decked with pipes and high-tech filters has a scaled version of the system the pool will use ahead of the big launch.

"The community here has been advocating for + Pool to come here for quite some time, as you heard all of the community members speak, so we’re just thrilled and over the moon this is a location that works," Meyer said.

Hochul and Adams have earmarked $16 million to pilot the filtration system as a protoype.

"Our intention is to float in an actual pool with filters embedded in the walls of the pool by next summer," Meyer said.