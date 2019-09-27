Flight diverted after man becomes angry over bathroom wait

An Alaska Airlines flight from JFK to Los Angeles was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport because of an unruly passenger.

The man apparently became irate that the coach-class bathrooms were occupied and he was not allowed to use the one in the first-class section of the plane.

Alaska Airlines said flight 411 landed safely in Kansas City Thursday afternoon and the passenger was taken into custody.

The flight had 177 passengers and six crew members.

The airline said the passenger threatened crew members and the aircraft's safety but reports that he tried to enter the cockpit were incorrect.

Federal officials interviewed crew members and were continuing to investigate the incident.