Flight attendant from New Jersey goes missing

A 24-year-old flight attendant with United Airlines is missing, according to Newark Police. Breyah Pruden was last seen on June 10 on Chestnut Street in the Ironbound section.

'Bree' was in the area at about 11:30 p.m. She was wearing jean shorts, a burgundy blouse, and carrying a Tumi suitcase.

Police told the Daily Voice that Pruden is 5’5” tall and 120 lbs. She has a dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of Prudent's whereabouts can call Newark police at 973-733-6000, or the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.





