Flavored vape ban takes effect nationwide

article

Certain flavored e-cigarettes are now banned from U.S. markets as part of President Donald Trump’s attempt to stop teens from vaping.

Certain vapes, like frit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small cartridge based e-cigarettes, like Juul, are now prohibited.

However, other vaping devices are still for sale and tobacco and menthol flavors are still on the market.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaping-related lung injuries have sickened almost 3,000 people across the country and have caused 60 deaths.