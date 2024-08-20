Pizza worker in critical condition after dog attack in Flatiron District: NYPD

A man has been charged with attempted murder after beating and allowing a dog to attack a worker at a Manhattan pizza shop.

The incident happened at around 9:57 p.m. at Roma Pizzeria in the Flatiron District.

Police said that Tyshaun Watson, 35, from Secaucus, New Jersey entered the shop with his pit bull unleashed, and the worker asked him to take the dog outside.

The two got into a fight, and Watson's dog attacked the 50-year-old man.

Authorities say the victim sustained multiple dog bites, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Watson was arrested, and has been charged with attempted murder.

The dog has been taken into custody.

The 50-year-old victim has not been identified yet.