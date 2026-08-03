Flash flood warnings issued for NYC, NJ amid heavy rainfall Monday

The Brief Flash flood warnings are in effect Monday across the New York City area as multiple rounds of heavy rain batter the region. NYC is under a Level 2 flash flood threat, FOX Weather reports, while the entire Tri-State Area is under a Level 1 severe weather threat. New York City and northern New Jersey are under a flood watch through 8 p.m., the National Weather Service says.



Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast to batter the Tri-State Area on Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to extend flood watches across New York City and northern New Jersey.

What we know:

Rainfall totals will average between three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half, but portions of northeast New Jersey, NYC, the Lower Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut could see near three inches, according to the NWS.

The NWS issued flash flood warnings for all five boroughs and northern New Jersey on Monday morning, with heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm threat expected through the afternoon.

A flood watch for the entire region is in effect through 8 p.m.

FOX Weather

By the numbers:

New York City is under a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat, FOX Weather reports. The entire Tri-State Area is under a Level 1 severe weather threat, which means there's potential for damaging wind gusts.

NYCEM urges residents to stay prepared

What you can do:

With New York City under a flood watch Monday, city officials are asking residents to be prepared, especially those in flood-prone areas, including basement apartments.

"During periods of heavy rain, move to higher ground," NYC Emergency Management posted on social media. "If in a basement, move to a higher floor. If you must travel, use caution."

NYC weather this week

What's next:

After Monday's flood threat passes, a high pressure system will move into the area and make for a nicer Tuesday.

It won't last, however, with a threat of pop-up showers Wednesday through Friday.