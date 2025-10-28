FL in NYC? Reasons to visit Margaritaville Resort Times Square

article

The Brief Escape without leaving NYC: Margaritaville Resort Times Square offers the city’s only year-round heated rooftop pool, giving New Yorkers a tropical retreat in the heart of Midtown. Work, unwind, or stay overnight: Enjoy poolside cocktails, private cabanas, or mid-week stays, perfect for mixing productivity with relaxation. Endless summer vibes: Live music, themed nights, and skyline views keep the rooftop energy high all season long, no matter the weather.



As the chill of fall settles in and daylight fades earlier, most New Yorkers are dreaming of their next getaway.

Local perspective:

But you don’t have to book a flight to feel like you’ve escaped. Instead, try Margaritaville Resort Times Square, home to New York City’s only year-round heated rooftop pool.

Founded by the late singer and entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett, known for his 1970s hit "Margaritaville," the hotel embodies his laid-back, tropical spirit in the heart of the city.

Year-round rooftop pool

Why you should care:

Perched above the buzz of Midtown, the pool deck feels worlds away from the city’s pace.

It’s warm, calm, and open in every season, a tropical pocket where you can sip a cocktail, catch up on emails, or simply defrost with skyline views all around.

Places to work remotely

For those working hybrid or remotely, the rooftop offers a change of scenery that still keeps you connected.

Bring your laptop, order a coffee or margarita from the LandShark Bar & Grill, and turn your workday into a mini-vacation.

When business turns to leisure, you can make a night of it.

The resort offers mid-week overnight stays, so you can slip from poolside to pillow without ever stepping back into the cold.

And if you’re planning a small celebration or just want more space, private cabanas, starting at $500 per day, offer cozy comfort with room to relax and recharge.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Margaritaville Resort Times Square "First Look" at Margaritaville Resort Times Square on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Even as temperatures drop, the energy stays high. The rooftop hosts theme nights, live music, and Saturday DJs, bringing the spirit of summer to Times Square long after Labor Day.

With included perks like priority pool access, Wi-Fi, and the 24-hour Fins Up! Fitness Center, Margaritaville makes it easy to unwind, or keep up your routine, in style.

So while the city cools down, you can still stay warm, tropical, and inspired, no passport required.

