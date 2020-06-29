First night of Macy's fireworks

The first in a series of short fireworks shows from Macy's took place Monday night just before 10 p.m. The fireworks launched from the East River between Long Island City and the Upper East Side.

The annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks show had to be reworked because New York City continues to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. So instead of one big show on July 4, Macy's is doing five-minute pyrotechnic presentations from June 29 through July 4, culminating in a broadcast from the top of the Empire State Building.

"Designed to delight New Yorkers, between Monday, June 29 and Saturday, July 4, Macy's will bring portions of its annual display to select land venues and waterways across all five of New York City’s boroughs to safely celebrate, inspire hope and give thanks," Macy's said in a statement.

The fireworks show traditionally attracts millions of people to the banks of either the East River or the Hudson River.