First Lady Melania Trump votes in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago, the first couple’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mrs. Trump, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was the only one not wearing a mask as she entered the polling site at the Barbara Mandel Recreation Center.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady was the only person at the polling site besides poll workers and her staff — all of whom were tested.

The center was closed for approximately 45 minutes to accommodate Mrs. Trump's vote.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.

