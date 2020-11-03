Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Melania Trump votes in Florida on Election Day

Published 
2020 Election
FOX 5 NY
article

After voting, First Lady Melania Trump leaves the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida on November, 3, 2020. (Photo by ZAK BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

MIAMI - First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago, the first couple’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mrs. Trump, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was the only one not wearing a mask as she entered the polling site at the Barbara Mandel Recreation Center.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady was the only person at the polling site besides poll workers and her staff — all of whom were tested.

The center was closed for approximately 45 minutes to accommodate Mrs. Trump's vote.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates.

FOX 5 NY ELECTION COVERAGE