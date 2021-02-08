First girls earn Eagle Scout rank in Boy Scouts

article

A Denver girl has earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts. Leah Jo Maloney is about to be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

"That's kind of always been in the back of my mind, but I didn't really come into scouting with my heart set on earning Eagle," Maloney says.

The 17-year-old has been in Troop 114 since February 1, 2019, the day girls were allowed into the Boy Scouts.

She enjoys the community, outdoor experience, and leadership skills the Scouts provide.

"It's giving me a lot of opportunities to step out of my comfort zone," Maloney says.

She will become one of a few female scouts to have earned the top rank. The inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts was scheduled to be recognized on Feb. 8, 2021, to commemorate the milestone alongside the recognized "birthday" of the Boy Scouts of America.

"It's huge, I feel so honored, uh to get to be a part of that, it's such a monumental thing for Scouts, and I think for our country, honestly," Maloney says.