First ever all-female crew makes history at Florida fire department

This is girl power at its absolute best.

A group of five powerful women at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue just made history -- becoming the very first all-female crew to be called to work as a team on the same shift in the department’s history.

“It is beyond empowering to stand alongside these strong women,” Krystyna Heiser Krakowski, Rescue Lieutenant at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue, wrote on Facebook.

(Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue)

Deputy Chief James Ippolito tells FOX 35 News that at Station 65 last Friday, every single person from the top down - captain, driver, firefighter, the rescue lieutenant, the paramedic - was female on that shift.

The photos have gone viral, with the crew receiving high praise and making an important impact in a male-dominated field.

“I’m showing it to my 3 daughters. Thank you first responders,” wrote one commenter.

“Then we have done our job!! Woman empowerment!!!” Krakowski replied.

Deputy Chief James Ippolito tells FOX 35 News that they currently have 12 female firefighters on staff.

“With room for plenty more.”